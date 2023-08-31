88.6 F
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Trump would still be president had he kept his ego in check

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I am entirely in agreement with Austin Leahy in his Letter to the Editor dated Aug. 28 and appearing in the Villages-News.com issue of Aug. 29. In his letter, Mr. Leahy states that we need to elect people who care about this country and he adds his opinion of Donald J. Trump. I would like to add my opinion which goes back to the televised debate between Trump and Biden prior to the 2020 election. I submit that DJT would still be our president (and our country would be in far better shape internationally) if his ego had allowed him to behave professionally and let Biden speak for himself during that debate. Instead of constantly interrupting, Trump should have let Biden speak for himself whereupon his out-of-date knowledge and his out-of-touch narrative would have been exposed. I believe DJT himself awarded his opponent the office of President (which he holds in name only.) Biden was surely quite comfortable in his retirement, but the Democrats needed someone with name recognition to run against a fairly popular but egotistical and vulnerable POTUS who I feel had been doing fairly well using a new technique of managing this country. In my view, to this day DJT’s ongoing unprofessional demeanor combined with the January 6 fiasco have been the final straw. I pity his wife and young son. He has made me and many other voters very concerned about this country’s future. Let’s hope another GOP candidate with strong management capabilities will prevail in 2024.

Lee Gilpin
Village of Liberty Park

 

