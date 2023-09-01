Emotional support pets create health and safety problems at grocery stores

To The Editor:

In response to Miss Bagdonas: Apparently you feel that you are entitled to break the law regarding service animals. Newsflash: the law has been on the books since the FDA was created. Let me give you a couple of examples of why “emotional support” and just plain pets are not to be in stores.

The first: some children are way too young to understand that you do not touch an animal you do not know. Other kids just harrass them.

The second: one woman here was sitting on the floor of a local store doing her stocking job. A man passed his dog off as a service dog. The dog was growling and snapping. The cops were called but it was already too late. The dog ripped open the back of her neck damaging her spine and nervous system. She can’t even hug her little girl because she can’t lift her arms. She has also been told to use a surrogate or adopt if she and her husband want more children. The man went to jail. The store insurance paid out a fortune. The dog? It’s head was sent to the CDC after it was dragged out of the store at the end of a rabies pole.

The third: we have a lot of small farms and dairies here. Yes, all of the animals are vaccinated for leptospirosis on a regular basis. A traveling cattleman pulled over at Scottsdale Dog Park a few years ago. He let his unvaccinated, lepto-infested dog out to pee. They had to shut down the dog park for a year to get rid of the lepto. Even when infected urine is dry, an innocent animal or human can walk through it and contaminate their entire household. Incredibly difficult to get rid of and it can kill your dog.

How’s that sense of entitlement now?

And always remember the line from The Hunt for Red October:

“Listen, I’m a politician, which means I’m a cheat and a liar, and when I’m not kissing babies, I’m stealing their lollipops.”

Keep that line in mind anytime you vote, people!

Have a better year, everyone.

Barbara Vasseur

Arizona