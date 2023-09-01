76 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 2, 2023
Live Square Entertainment for Saturday, September 2

By Staff Report

High Tide

Brownwood Paddock Square |  5:00 PM

DeadLanders

Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00 PM

Paisley Craze

Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM

FiddleRat

Sawgrass Grove  |  12:00 PM

Bobby Blackmon & B3 Band

Sawgrass Grove  |  5:00 PM

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Emotional support pets create health and safety problems at grocery stores

In a letter to the editor, an Arizona woman refutes another letter about boycotting Publix over its pet policy, stating it is a health and safety hazard to allow pets at grocery stores.

Trump would still be president had he kept his ego in check

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that Donald Trump would still be president had he kept his ego in check.

Adult kids living with parents in The Villages have become a problem

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista resident contends that adult kids living with their parents in The Villages have become a problem.

Letter got it right on President Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident applauds another letter writer who offered an opinion about President Trump.

I will boycott Publix over decision on dogs

A reader from Aventura, in a Letter to the Editor, says she will boycott Publix over its decision on dogs.

