Thrift store benefiting combat vets opens clothing shop near The Villages

A thrift store that benefits combat veterans and their families has opened its second location near The Villages, with a specialization in clothing and accessories.

Restoring Hope Clothing Boutique celebrated its grand opening earlier this summer at 104 E Wonders Street in Wildwood, across the street from Wildwood City Hall.

The boutique offers a large variety of clothing options for men and women, including dresses, suits, slacks, blouses, shirts, and shorts, among many other pieces.

In addition to clothing, the store features a vast selection of shoes, purses, and accessories like jewelry and belts.

All items are gently used and are marked at “bargain prices,” according to the store.

Restoring Hope Clothing Boutique joins its sister location, the Restoring Hope Thrift Store, in the city of Wildwood. The original thrift shop, which opened its doors in July 2017, is located just over a mile south via U.S. Hwy 301 at 400 East Gulf Atlantic Highway.

Restoring Hope Thrift Store is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that benefits local combat veterans and their families. The organization donates funds to veterans in need throughout greater Central Florida, and all donations are tax-deductible.

For more information on the nonprofit, its thrift shop inventory, or its new clothing boutique, visit Restoring Hope Thrift Store online.