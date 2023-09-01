90.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, September 1, 2023
type here...

Thrift store benefiting combat vets opens clothing shop near The Villages

By Jeremiah Delgado

A thrift store that benefits combat veterans and their families has opened its second location near The Villages, with a specialization in clothing and accessories.

Restoring Hope Clothing Boutique celebrated its grand opening earlier this summer at 104 E Wonders Street in Wildwood, across the street from Wildwood City Hall.

Restoring Hope Thrift Store in Wildwood
Restoring Hope Clothing Boutique at 104 E Wonders Street in Wildwood (Photo: Restoring Hope Thrift Store)

The boutique offers a large variety of clothing options for men and women, including dresses, suits, slacks, blouses, shirts, and shorts, among many other pieces.

Overhead shot of Restoring Hope Thrift Store

In addition to clothing, the store features a vast selection of shoes, purses, and accessories like jewelry and belts.

All items are gently used and are marked at “bargain prices,” according to the store.

Purses at Restoring Hope Thrift Store in Wildwood

Restoring Hope Clothing Boutique joins its sister location, the Restoring Hope Thrift Store, in the city of Wildwood. The original thrift shop, which opened its doors in July 2017, is located just over a mile south via U.S. Hwy 301 at 400 East Gulf Atlantic Highway.

Restoring Hope Thrift Store is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that benefits local combat veterans and their families. The organization donates funds to veterans in need throughout greater Central Florida, and all donations are tax-deductible.

For more information on the nonprofit, its thrift shop inventory, or its new clothing boutique, visit Restoring Hope Thrift Store online.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Emotional support pets create health and safety problems at grocery stores

In a letter to the editor, an Arizona woman refutes another letter about boycotting Publix over its pet policy, stating it is a health and safety hazard to allow pets at grocery stores.

Trump would still be president had he kept his ego in check

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that Donald Trump would still be president had he kept his ego in check.

Adult kids living with parents in The Villages have become a problem

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista resident contends that adult kids living with their parents in The Villages have become a problem.

Letter got it right on President Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident applauds another letter writer who offered an opinion about President Trump.

I will boycott Publix over decision on dogs

A reader from Aventura, in a Letter to the Editor, says she will boycott Publix over its decision on dogs.

Photos