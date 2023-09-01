Vernon “Dale” Griffen

May 7, 1934 – August 27, 2023

Vernon Dale Griffen was born May 7, 1934 in Hannibal, MO, the son of Vernon S. and Beatrice Murile Griffen. He was the eighth of eight children and always resented being the baby of the family. They were Dorothy, Margaret, Louise, Robert, Carolyn, John and Elaine and are all deceased. Dale, as he was known to many, is survived by his wife Patricia J., son Christopher and wife Lori; grandchildren Adam (Harmony), Jordon and great grandchildren Blake, Koji and Tanner (Clare). He is also survived by stepsons Michael Bliss (Laura) of Tennessee and Robert Bliss of Osage Beach, MO; grandson Nicholas Solazzo and granddaughter Hannah Lester (Heath).

Dale graduated from Hannibal High School, but had no desire to stay in the floral business of his family. He went to auto mechanic school in Chicago, but did not like living there. He then attended University of Missouri Horticultural School and graduated four years later. He then bought Genteman Florist in Quincy, IL and operated it for nearly 40 years. Dale retired to Osage Beach, MO in 2000 and enjoyed living at Lake of the Ozarks, MO until 2022, when he and Patricia moved to The Villages, FL after being snowbirds for many years.

ere is a direct quote from Dale: “I’m just a country boy with a strong sense of humor. I’ve been lucky enough to catch a lot of good breaks and a few bad ones. I believe in God and Jesus and most of the Bible thing, with a few exceptions. I go to church most every Sunday, but I don’t think a good “damn it” don’t hurt anything now and again. I have no use for anyone who talks down to or judges others. All of us have room for improvement. Nor can I tolerate religious fanatics who expound oral diarrhea. “Let he who be without sin cast the first stone.” Then there are the political zealots whose candidates can do no wrong. I do not need anyone to tell me how to think or vote. There are plenty of crooks in both parties, and I am registered Independent. I champion Jesus, George Washington, Abe Lincoln, Harry Truman, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, Barack O’Bama, Garrison Keillor and Willie Nelson. Only one of these was “perfect”, and they nailed Him to the cross.

A Mausoleum Chapel service will take place on Sat., Sept. 2, 2023 at 11:30 AM at the Fountains Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 5635 West Green Acres Street, Homosassa, FL 34446, with the Springs Masonic Lodge, The United States Air Force, and Dale’s grandson, Chaplain Adam Griffen officiating. Friends will be received from 10:30 to 11:30 AM at the Fountains Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel.