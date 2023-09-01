90.6 F
The Villages
Friday, September 1, 2023
300 files of child porn allegedly found on Villager’s devices

By Staff Report

Sumter detectives allegedly found over 300 multimedia files depicting children pornography, including some of children under 4 years old, on electronic devices that were seized from a Village of Sanibel resident.

On Thursday, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office detectives received the results of a forensic analysis of several electronic devices belonging to 69-year-old Gary Paul Slesinski.

Gary Paul Slesinski
Gary Paul Slesinski

Slesinski was arrested on March 24 at his home at 856 Abaco Path after detectives received a tip that someone living at the home was distributing child pornography, including an image of a child who appeared to be under the age of 10.

At the time, Slesinski was transported to the Sumter County Jail, where he bonded out just over 12 hours after he arrived.

Villager Gary Paul Slesinki posted this photo of himself on social media
Villager Gary Paul Slesinski posted this photo of himself on social media.

On Thursday, Slesinski was arrested again on 30 counts of possession of child pornography.

The charges are being reclassified as second-degree felonies, and will include sexual battery of children.

Slesinski was issued a $450,000 bond ($15,000 for each count) and was booked into the Sumter County Jail at 3:55 p.m. on Thursday.

If you have any information about this investigation, contact The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 793-2621. To remain anonymous, you can call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

Photos