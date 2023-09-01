Villages transportation company stops direct service to Orlando airport

A company that replaced The Villages Transportation years ago has announced that it will stop its direct service between The Villages and the Orlando International Airport.

On Thursday, Workman Transportation announced that it will no longer provide “Express Depot transfers to and from” the Orlando International Airport. Instead, the company says that Groome Transportation will be the “sole provider” of the service.

“All existing reservations with Workman will be honored by Groome,” reads a statement from the company.

Workman Transportation took over the direct routes from Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood to the Orlando International Airport that were previously operated by The Villages Transportation. The shuttle ran 15 times per day to and from the airport.

“It’s been an honor to serve the community with our Airport Shuttle for the last ten years and we are proud to say we will continue to provide Day-Trips, Multi-Day Trips, and Private Group Charter Service,” reads the company’s statement.

For many years, The Villages Transportation was operated by Debbie Laufersky, a longtime friend of the Morse family whose ties date back to the family’s time in Michigan. In 2014, she opted out of the transportation business.

“We are happy to announce effective August 31, 2023, Groome Transportation will be the sole provider of Express Depot service to The Villages. Continuing a long tradition of safe, reliable, and friendly service to its residents and visitors,” reads a statement from Groome Transportation.

Groome Transportation has been serving The Villages since 2019. The organization covers 80+ neighborhoods in and around The Villages.