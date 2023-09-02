Douglas Mathews

Douglas E. Mathews, of The Villages, Fla., passed away and went to be with his Lord and savior on Aug. 26, 2023. He was 79 years old.

Born at the U.S. Army hospital, Indiantown Gap, in Lebanon, Pa., he was the son of the late Edward and Margaret (Little) Mathews. He was a Christian of the Presbyterian faith. A strong faith in his Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, along with family, were the two most important things to him in life. His work ethic, strength and integrity were the characteristics that made him the man he was and were the values he ingrained in his family.

He was a 1962 graduate of Vandegrift High School. He proudly served his country and was enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1965. He married Phyllis K. (Pierce) Mathews in 1964 and moved to California, where he was stationed. Soon after, returning to PA, he moved to Harrisville, with his wife and family. He graduated from the police academy in 1967 and was a proud member of the Pennsylvania State Police until his retirement in 1992. He, along with his wife, was co-owner of Harrisville Memorials for 18 years. He fully retired in 2004 and moved to Florida with Phyllis. He enjoyed golfing, watching old Westerns and found much comfort in his dog, Rusty.

He is survived, and will always be loved and remembered, by his two children, his daughter, Deneen (Kimberly Short), of Florida, and his son, Dean (Kathy Mathews), of Virginia; as well as three grandchildren, Nick (Savannah), of Arkansas, and Jessica and Joshua, of Virginia. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by his brother, Dwight; and his wife, Phyllis. Phyllis passed away 10 months prior to Doug in October 2022. During Phyllis’ bout with cancer, Doug’s love, caring and compassion were on full display for all involved to witness. Doug kept a daily log of Phyl’s journey during this time. The final entry on the day she passed said “I love you babe. The end of the journey for you. Your soul is now in the arms of Jesus. Save me a seat. I will see you again one day. I love you! Me!!”

As Doug claims his coveted seat alongside Phyllis, their final resting place will be together in Prairie Cemetery, Harrisville.

