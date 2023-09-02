81.8 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 2, 2023
Is new VHS football stadium too loud for neighbors?

By Staff Report

Is the new Villages High School football stadium too loud for neighbors?

The kickoff of a high school football season always brings plenty of excitement, but the start of the season at Middleton may be too much for some of the homeowners who bought before the school was built.

Many neighbors have a review as a result of Friday night’s football game at Middleton. The noise was “totally unacceptable.”

Many of the Villages south of State Road 44 have already endured the sound of blaring announcements from the public address system at the Coleman Correctional Center and blasting from a nearby quarry.

But the sounds and traffic from The Villages Charter School and the new stadium may be too much.

Of course, residents in the Village of Belvedere, home of the original Buffalo Ridge campus, have woven that traffic, noise and stadium lights into their lives.

As longtime Community Development District 5 Supervisor Jerry Knoll, a resident of the Village of Belvedere, is fond of saying, “That’s life in Belvedere.”

But is the new stadium and the cheering and music too much down south?

Share your thoughts at letters@villages-news.com

