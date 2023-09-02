Loyal Trump ally will speak at Villagers for Trump rally

A loyal ally of former President Trump is slated to speak at an upcoming Villagers for Trump rally.

Kash Patel will headline an event set for Tuesday, Sept. 5 at the Wildwood Community Center. He is launching his new book “Government Gangsters.” General admission is $15 and $40 with a signed book. First floor doors will open at 5 p.m.

Before joining the Trump Administration, Kash served as the National Security Advisor and Senior Counsel for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

In addition, Happy Hour live on Real America’s Voice with Dr. Gina Louden and Miranda Khan will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. in the VIP room which opens at 3:30 p.m. VIP access starts at $140 and includes a personalized signed book.

Activist Laura Loomer will also appear at the event.

More information is available at https://villagersfortrump.org/