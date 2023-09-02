81.8 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 2, 2023
Loyal Trump ally will speak at Villagers for Trump rally

By Staff Report

A loyal ally of former President Trump is slated to speak at an upcoming Villagers for Trump rally.

Kash Patel will headline an event set for Tuesday, Sept. 5 at the Wildwood Community Center. He is launching his new book “Government Gangsters.” General admission is $15 and $40 with a signed book. First floor doors will open at 5 p.m.

Before joining the Trump Administration, Kash served as the National Security Advisor and Senior Counsel for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

In addition, Happy Hour live on Real America’s Voice with Dr. Gina Louden and Miranda Khan will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. in the VIP room which opens at 3:30 p.m. VIP access starts at $140 and includes a personalized signed book.

Activist Laura Loomer will also appear at the event.

More information is available at https://villagersfortrump.org/

Americans must stand up to Trump

A reader from Eustis, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that Americans must stand up to former President Trump, who deliberately lied about voter fraud.

Emotional support pets create health and safety problems at grocery stores

In a letter to the editor, an Arizona woman refutes another letter about boycotting Publix over its pet policy, stating it is a health and safety hazard to allow pets at grocery stores.

Trump would still be president had he kept his ego in check

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that Donald Trump would still be president had he kept his ego in check.

Adult kids living with parents in The Villages have become a problem

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista resident contends that adult kids living with their parents in The Villages have become a problem.

Letter got it right on President Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident applauds another letter writer who offered an opinion about President Trump.

