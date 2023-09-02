Patricia Omness

Patricia “Pat” Omness passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, surrounded by her loving family following a long battle with cancer.

Pat was born on January 4, 1944, in Saginaw, Michigan. She attended school there and graduated from Arthur Hill High School in 1962. She was married to the love of her life, Ralph Omness, on August 3, 1963, after which she accompanied him to Michigan Technical University where he completed his education. They spent many years living in Saginaw, Michigan, moving to The Villages full time in 2019. They enjoyed many happy years together, celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary recently.

She loved quilting and produced many keepsake quilts for her family. Her free time was spent enjoying her family, golfing, traveling, and playing cards with her many friends.

Pat is survived by her loving husband, Ralph Omness; two children, Michele (Dan) Johnson, and Michael Omness; four grandchildren, Robin (Halee) Mox, Hannah Mox, Emma Omness, and Chloe Omness. She also leaves behind a great granddaughter, Noella Mox. Pat is further survived by her brothers and sisters, Martin (Lucy) Cramton, Ada (Kenneth) Powell, Mary Sutton, Michael (Vicki) Mikolajski, John Mikolajski, Beth (Dale) Todd, Bernard (Laurie) Mikolajski, Robert (Dorothy) Mikolajski, Lucy (Timothy) Riker; and a special niece, Kim Koinis.

She is predeceased by a brother, James (Charlotte) Mikolajski.

Funeral arrangements are pending through Open Bible Lutheran Church in The Villages, FL.

