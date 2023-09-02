81.8 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 2, 2023
Sunrise shining through lighthouse lens at Lake Sumter

By Staff Report

This awesome aerial shot of Lake Sumter was captured right as the sunrise was shining through the lighthouse lens. Thanks to Ronnie Clark for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

