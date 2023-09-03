Arlene Mitchell

September 11, 1941 – August 27, 2023

Arlene Rau-Mitchell, age 81, passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Cherished wife of Robert Mitchell for 20 years; step mother of Robert Mitchell Jr. (Tira), Dru Mitchell (Linda), Bonnie Mitchell, Kelli Orpen (the late Michael), and Wendy Mitchell; dear sister of Al Kriss (Karen), James Krystosik (Leslie), and Debbie Schuerger (Michael); step-grandmother of Robert, Stephanie, Aleksander, Braxton, Lilly, Michael, Madison, and Eva; loving aunt of Katie, Michael (Kayla), Kelly (Steve), Patrick, Timmy, Danny, Eddie, Clare (Corey), Amy (Alvaro), Jeremy, Andrea, and Robert.

We will best remember Arlene for her generous heart and strong desire to always help others.

Friends may call at Vodrazka Funeral Home, 6504 Brecksville Rd, Independence, OH 44131 on Sunday, Sept. 3, from 2 to 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, Sept. 4, at 10 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, Independence, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael Catholic Church, Independence, Ohio.