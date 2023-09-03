Heavily intoxicated driver grabs onto officer during field sobriety exercises

A heavily intoxicated driver was arrested after a traffic stop in Fruitland Park.

Paris Charmayne Crisp, 57, was pulled over at 11:25 a.m. Thursday at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Berckman Street, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Her eyes were “very bloodshot” and it appeared she had been drinking.

She fumbled through her documents when asked for her driver’s license, registration and proof of insurance. She was swaying back and forth and leaned against her vehicle for support.

She agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but grabbed the officer’s ballistic vest “for stability.” She provided breath samples that registered .335 and .319 blood alcohol content.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Lake County Jail. The Georgia native was released after posting $1,000 bond.