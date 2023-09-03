87.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, September 3, 2023
type here...

Heavily intoxicated driver grabs onto officer during field sobriety exercises

By Staff Report
Paris Charmayne Crisp
Paris Charmayne Crisp

A heavily intoxicated driver was arrested after a traffic stop in Fruitland Park.

Paris Charmayne Crisp, 57, was pulled over at 11:25 a.m. Thursday at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Berckman Street, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Her eyes were “very bloodshot” and it appeared she had been drinking.

She fumbled through her documents when asked for her driver’s license, registration and proof of insurance. She was swaying back and forth and leaned against her vehicle for support.

She agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but grabbed the officer’s ballistic vest “for stability.” She provided breath samples that registered .335 and .319 blood alcohol content.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Lake County Jail. The Georgia native was released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Problem of adult children in The Villages like chicken-or-egg riddle

A snowbird who is a loyal reader up north takes on the author of a previous Letter to the Editor complaining about adult children living with their parents in The Villages.

Here comes Biden with our grandchildren’s credit card

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident was appalled to see President Biden show up in Florida ready to spend our grandchildren’s money to bolster his re-election chances.

Americans must stand up to Trump

A reader from Eustis, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that Americans must stand up to former President Trump, who deliberately lied about voter fraud.

Emotional support pets create health and safety problems at grocery stores

In a letter to the editor, an Arizona woman refutes another letter about boycotting Publix over its pet policy, stating it is a health and safety hazard to allow pets at grocery stores.

Trump would still be president had he kept his ego in check

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that Donald Trump would still be president had he kept his ego in check.

Photos