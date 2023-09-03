70.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, September 3, 2023
type here...

Here comes Biden with our grandchildren’s credit card

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

It warms my heart to see President Biden in Florida with our grandchildren’s credit card in hand to help Floridians impacted by recent storm. With Biden was our own fiscal conservative Rick Scott to help the president insert that credit card in the correct slot. My problem is not getting help to victims of natural disasters but letting our grandchildren pay for it by borrowing and printing money while today’s taxpayers have no skin in the game. Biden and Congress need to stop using the “honey pot” that is our grandchildren’s futures to pay for everything instead of looking taxpayers in the eye and telling them they have to pay more taxes. Increasing taxes threatens re-election chances so it is not even considered or discussed. The really sad part is we all know this is wrong but continues to vote the printers and borrowers back into office.

Richard Ginn
Village of Tamarind Grove

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Americans must stand up to Trump

A reader from Eustis, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that Americans must stand up to former President Trump, who deliberately lied about voter fraud.

Emotional support pets create health and safety problems at grocery stores

In a letter to the editor, an Arizona woman refutes another letter about boycotting Publix over its pet policy, stating it is a health and safety hazard to allow pets at grocery stores.

Trump would still be president had he kept his ego in check

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that Donald Trump would still be president had he kept his ego in check.

Adult kids living with parents in The Villages have become a problem

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista resident contends that adult kids living with their parents in The Villages have become a problem.

Letter got it right on President Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident applauds another letter writer who offered an opinion about President Trump.

Photos