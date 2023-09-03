Here comes Biden with our grandchildren’s credit card

To the Editor:

It warms my heart to see President Biden in Florida with our grandchildren’s credit card in hand to help Floridians impacted by recent storm. With Biden was our own fiscal conservative Rick Scott to help the president insert that credit card in the correct slot. My problem is not getting help to victims of natural disasters but letting our grandchildren pay for it by borrowing and printing money while today’s taxpayers have no skin in the game. Biden and Congress need to stop using the “honey pot” that is our grandchildren’s futures to pay for everything instead of looking taxpayers in the eye and telling them they have to pay more taxes. Increasing taxes threatens re-election chances so it is not even considered or discussed. The really sad part is we all know this is wrong but continues to vote the printers and borrowers back into office.

Richard Ginn

Village of Tamarind Grove