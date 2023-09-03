89.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, September 3, 2023
Junk cars removed from dead Villager’s home but $13,560 in fines still linger

By Meta Minton

Junk cars have been removed from a dead Villager’s home, but $13,560 in fines still linger.

The home owned by the Harriet Koehler Living Trust is located at 1724 W. Schwartz Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages. The fines will be up for review when the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors meets at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Savannah Center.

These vehicles had been left by a daughter in the driveway of her dead mother’s home in The Villages.

Last year, Community Standards received a complaint about the junk cars and weeds at the home. The daughter was living in the home. Both vehicles had expired registration stickers.

The home was the subject of a deed compliance hearing last year before the VCCDD board, and the supervisors ordered that $50 daily fines be imposed until the junk cars were removed.

The property came into compliance this past May. But in that time $13,600 in fines was racked up.

Do you think these types of fines should be forgiven? Share your thoughts at letters@villages-news.com.

