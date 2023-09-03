87.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, September 3, 2023
type here...

Labor Day will impact trash collection in The Villages

By Staff Report

The Labor Day holiday will impact some trash collection schedules. Here are the details, provided by the District Office:

Community Development Districts 1-11 

If you live in Community Development Districts 1–11 located n Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be normal residential sanitation collection on Monday, Sept. 4. 

Community Development District 12 and Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney 

If you live in Community Development District 12 or the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney, normal residential sanitation collection will be on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Village Community Development District 13 (excluding the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney) and District 14 

If you live in Community Development District 13 (excluding the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney) and Community Development District 14, there will be no residential sanitation collection on Monday, Sept. 4. The next collection will be on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there will be no residential sanitation collection on Monday, Sept. 4. The next collection will be on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Lake County portion of The Villages (excluding District 11 and 14)

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including Community Development Districts 11 or 14), there will be no sanitation collection on Monday, Sept. 4. Monday collection will be on Tuesday, Sept. 5. All collection days for the week will be moved to the next day. 

Middleton Community Development District

If you live in Middleton Community Development District, normal residential sanitation collection will be on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Problem of adult children in The Villages like chicken-or-egg riddle

A snowbird who is a loyal reader up north takes on the author of a previous Letter to the Editor complaining about adult children living with their parents in The Villages.

Here comes Biden with our grandchildren’s credit card

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident was appalled to see President Biden show up in Florida ready to spend our grandchildren’s money to bolster his re-election chances.

Americans must stand up to Trump

A reader from Eustis, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that Americans must stand up to former President Trump, who deliberately lied about voter fraud.

Emotional support pets create health and safety problems at grocery stores

In a letter to the editor, an Arizona woman refutes another letter about boycotting Publix over its pet policy, stating it is a health and safety hazard to allow pets at grocery stores.

Trump would still be president had he kept his ego in check

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that Donald Trump would still be president had he kept his ego in check.

Photos