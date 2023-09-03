Labor Day will impact trash collection in The Villages

The Labor Day holiday will impact some trash collection schedules. Here are the details, provided by the District Office:

Community Development Districts 1-11

If you live in Community Development Districts 1–11 located n Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be normal residential sanitation collection on Monday, Sept. 4.

Community Development District 12 and Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney

If you live in Community Development District 12 or the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney, normal residential sanitation collection will be on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Village Community Development District 13 (excluding the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney) and District 14

If you live in Community Development District 13 (excluding the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney) and Community Development District 14, there will be no residential sanitation collection on Monday, Sept. 4. The next collection will be on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there will be no residential sanitation collection on Monday, Sept. 4. The next collection will be on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Lake County portion of The Villages (excluding District 11 and 14)

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including Community Development Districts 11 or 14), there will be no sanitation collection on Monday, Sept. 4. Monday collection will be on Tuesday, Sept. 5. All collection days for the week will be moved to the next day.

Middleton Community Development District

If you live in Middleton Community Development District, normal residential sanitation collection will be on Tuesday, Sept. 5.