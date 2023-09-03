Problem of adult children in The Villages like chicken-or-egg riddle

To the Editor:

I feel compelled to respond to a recent missive which appeared in the Letters to the Editor column in Villages-News.com

Cheryl McCormick of the Village of De La Vista complained about overaged children seeking shelter and sustenance here at the homes of their parents in what is ballyhooed as America’s “friendliest” hometown. She also expressed her repugnance at boozing Villagers who end up with their unattractive mugshots (courtesy of the local jail) in headlines of the same internet publication.

But it begs the question, which is somewhat like a chicken-or-egg riddle. Who is to blame here? The poorly behaving children or their “role model” parents?

Chris Alden

Snowbird