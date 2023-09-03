Rachel Muratore, widow of Bernard (deceased); mother of Rachel Buck(Donald,deceased) Stephen (Gloria) Muratore; grandmother of Stephanie (Joseph), Alyssa (Ryan) Aron, and Michael; great grandmother of Domenic, Gianna, Zoey, and Remmi; nieces and nephew; passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

In honor of Rachel’s wishes, there will be no calling hours at the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, Sept. at St. Vincent De Paul’s Roman Catholic Church, Wildwood, FL. Burial will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA.

In lieu of flowers, Rachel’s family recommends making a memorial contribution in her honor to The Wounded Warriors Project: 10150 Highland Manor Dr Suite 330, Tampa, FL 33610.