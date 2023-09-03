89.5 F
Sumter County updates construction plans at busy intersection in The Villages

By Staff Report

The Buena Vista Boulevard northbound right turn lane and a County Road 466A eastbound through lane at the intersection of Buena Vista Boulevard and County Road 466A will be closed Sept. 11 and 12 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. The contractor will be installing drill shaft for the new mast arm at the southwest corner of the intersection.

This diagram shows plans for work at Buena Vista Boulevard at County Road 466A.
Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling Buena Vista Boulevard and County Road 466A intersection. Follow the traffic signs to protect yourself and construction workers.

