Sunday, September 3, 2023
Teen from Guatemala arrested near entrance to Oxford Oaks

By Staff Report
Suri Herrera Zacarias 7.01.24 PM
Suri Herrera Zacarias

A teen from Guatemala was arrested near the entrance to Oxford Oaks.

Suri Herrera Zacarias, 18, of Belleview, was driving a white Hyundai Accent with a temporary license plate at about 5 a.m. Friday southbound on U.S. 301 at Oxford Oaks Lane when she was pulled over by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. The deputy had run a query on the temporary license plate and discovered it had been assigned to a beige 1998 Honda.

A search of her name and date of birth revealed that she has never been issue a driver’s license in the United States.

The native of Guatemala was taken into custody on a charge of driving without a license and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $500 bond.

