84.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, September 4, 2023
type here...

93-year-old Villager overturns vehicle at entrance gate

By Staff Report

A 93-year-old Villager was hospitalized after overturning her vehicle at an entrance gate.

The Village of Dunedin woman was driving a red 2019 Toyota Avalon at 2:55 p.m. Saturday when she failed to slow down for a 2016 Lincoln MKC which was stopped westbound on Pinellas Place at the Village of Sanibel gate, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 93-year-old attempted to take evasive action, but lost control of her vehicle, causing it to hit the curb. She drove onto the grass and hit a sign as well as a light pole before overturning, during an attempt to return to the roadway, the report said. She also hit the Lincoln MKC which had been stopped at the gate. That vehicle was driven by a 74-year-old female resident of The Villages. She was not injured.

This diagram from the FHP accident report shows how the accident occurred.
This diagram from the FHP accident report shows how the accident occurred.

The 93-year-old was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center. She was also ticketed on a charge of careless driving. Her vehicle was towed from the scene.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Stop complaining about the noise!

A Village of Summerhill resident has heard the complaints about the noise about football games, pickleball and polo. She offers some advice. Read her Letter to the Editor.

It may be time to remove your hearing aid

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of the Southwood Villas contends it may be time for some Villagers to remove their hearing aides.

Problem of adult children in The Villages like chicken-or-egg riddle

A snowbird who is a loyal reader up north takes on the author of a previous Letter to the Editor complaining about adult children living with their parents in The Villages.

Here comes Biden with our grandchildren’s credit card

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident was appalled to see President Biden show up in Florida ready to spend our grandchildren’s money to bolster his re-election chances.

Americans must stand up to Trump

A reader from Eustis, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that Americans must stand up to former President Trump, who deliberately lied about voter fraud.

Photos