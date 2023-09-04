93-year-old Villager overturns vehicle at entrance gate

A 93-year-old Villager was hospitalized after overturning her vehicle at an entrance gate.

The Village of Dunedin woman was driving a red 2019 Toyota Avalon at 2:55 p.m. Saturday when she failed to slow down for a 2016 Lincoln MKC which was stopped westbound on Pinellas Place at the Village of Sanibel gate, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 93-year-old attempted to take evasive action, but lost control of her vehicle, causing it to hit the curb. She drove onto the grass and hit a sign as well as a light pole before overturning, during an attempt to return to the roadway, the report said. She also hit the Lincoln MKC which had been stopped at the gate. That vehicle was driven by a 74-year-old female resident of The Villages. She was not injured.

The 93-year-old was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center. She was also ticketed on a charge of careless driving. Her vehicle was towed from the scene.