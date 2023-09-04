87.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, September 4, 2023
type here...

Captiva Recreation Center and family pool closed Tuesday

By Staff Report

The Captiva Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for maintenance on Tuesday, Sept. 5. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Captiva Recreation Center at (352) 259-7422.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Stop complaining about the noise!

A Village of Summerhill resident has heard the complaints about the noise about football games, pickleball and polo. She offers some advice. Read her Letter to the Editor.

It may be time to remove your hearing aid

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of the Southwood Villas contends it may be time for some Villagers to remove their hearing aides.

Problem of adult children in The Villages like chicken-or-egg riddle

A snowbird who is a loyal reader up north takes on the author of a previous Letter to the Editor complaining about adult children living with their parents in The Villages.

Here comes Biden with our grandchildren’s credit card

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident was appalled to see President Biden show up in Florida ready to spend our grandchildren’s money to bolster his re-election chances.

Americans must stand up to Trump

A reader from Eustis, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that Americans must stand up to former President Trump, who deliberately lied about voter fraud.

Photos