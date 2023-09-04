Drowsy driving is dangerous driving

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is in the midst of its annual Drowsy Driving Prevention campaign.

Throughout September, FLHSMV will focus on educating drivers to recognize the signs of exhaustion, how to prevent drowsiness when planning to be behind the wheel, and what to do if they are tired or displaying signs of fatigue while driving.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration categorizes drowsy driving as risky driving behavior, in the same way, that driving while drunk, drug-impaired, distracted, without a seatbelt, or at excessive speeds is risky. Including drowsy driving in the risky driving category makes awareness a critical aspect of occurring.

Recognize the signs of Drowsy Driving:

Yawning or frequent blinking.

Difficulty remembering the past few miles driven.

Missing your exit.

Drifting from your lane.

Hitting a rumble strip on the side of the road.

Nodding off or micro sleeping.

Following other cars too closely.

Difficulty maintaining proper speed.

If you experience these warning signs, pull over to rest our change drivers. Turning up the radio or opening the window are ineffective ways to keep you alert.

Who is most at risk to drive drowsy?