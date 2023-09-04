Frances M. Kaitis, 103 of The Villages, FL passed away on August 28, 2023 at Cornerstone Hospice. She was borrn in Chicago, IL on March 14, 1920.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years, J.Gilbert Kaitis and her sister Elsie Paslow.

She is survived by her two daughters Chris Stape and Linda Rich (husband Greg). Grandchildren; Frankie and Tracy, great grandchild; Hayden and brother Arnold Bitterman and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Frances and Gilbert moved to The Villages, FL in 2008 from Glenview, IL. After Gil’s passing in 2009, she kept busy baking, playing Dominoes and Bingo and going to the movies.

Contribution may be made in France’s name to Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32162.