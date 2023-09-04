Jesse James Allen to keynote dementia conference in The Villages

Coping with Dementia LLC and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office have announced that Jesse James Allen will be the keynote speaker for the day-long conference on dementia that will take place Oct. 30 at Savannah Center.

Allen is an international award-winning multimedia creator whose work has included music, art, photography, video games, public speaking, and museum and theme park development. At the beginning of 2021, Allen stepped away from his career to become a full-time care partner for his late father who had been diagnosed with dementia. It was an exhausting task further complicated by the COVID pandemic.

This experience has inspired Allen to use his story about his journey through dementia to help educate others and instill hope and encouragement among families coping with memory disease.

“I met Jesse in my support groups to which he brought ingenuity, sensitivity, dedication, and an extraordinary set of professional and personal skills that we are very excited to share through this conference with families living with dementia,” said conference organizer and Coping with Dementia President Debbie Selsavage.

Individuals living with dementia are welcome to attend with their care partners. Space is available for 300 participants, but demand is expected to be high. For more information on how to register online, call (352) 422-3663.