PepperTree Apartments man arrested after allegedly lying about identity

A PepperTree Apartments man was arrested after allegedly lying about his identity when he was pulled over for speeding.

Todd Lewis Fitzgerald, 38, was driving a gray Subaru SUV at 9:35 a.m. Aug. 25 when he was caught on radar traveling at 60 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

During the subsequent traffic stop, Fitzgerald, who was arrested in 2021 with fentanyl in the Village of Fenney, gave police a false name. He also claimed he had a license in Virginia, but that did not check out.

He admitted his true identity and revealed he had previously been arrested for driving while license suspended.

The officer confirmed that Fitzgerald’s license was suspended and he has been classified a habitual traffic offender. The officer also found that the New York native has six previous convictions for driving while license suspended.

He was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and providing false information to a law enforcement officer. He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $6,000 bond.

Fitzgerald had been arrested in 2020 at the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. He has a long history of arrests, including in 2015 when he was living in The Villages and violated his probation.