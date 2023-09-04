87.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, September 4, 2023
type here...

PepperTree Apartments man arrested after allegedly lying about identity

By Staff Report
Todd Lewis Fitzgerald
Todd Lewis Fitzgerald

A PepperTree Apartments man was arrested after allegedly lying about his identity when he was pulled over for speeding.

Todd Lewis Fitzgerald, 38, was driving a gray Subaru SUV at 9:35 a.m. Aug. 25 when he was caught on radar traveling at 60 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

During the subsequent traffic stop, Fitzgerald, who was arrested in 2021 with fentanyl in the Village of Fenney, gave police a false name. He also claimed he had a license in Virginia, but that did not check out.

He admitted his true identity and revealed he had previously been arrested for driving while license suspended.

The officer confirmed that Fitzgerald’s license was suspended and he has been classified a habitual traffic offender. The officer also found that the New York native has six previous convictions for driving while license suspended.

He was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and providing false information to a law enforcement officer. He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $6,000 bond.

Fitzgerald had been arrested in 2020 at the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. He has a long history of arrests, including in 2015 when he was living in The Villages and violated his probation.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Stop complaining about the noise!

A Village of Summerhill resident has heard the complaints about the noise about football games, pickleball and polo. She offers some advice. Read her Letter to the Editor.

It may be time to remove your hearing aid

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of the Southwood Villas contends it may be time for some Villagers to remove their hearing aides.

Problem of adult children in The Villages like chicken-or-egg riddle

A snowbird who is a loyal reader up north takes on the author of a previous Letter to the Editor complaining about adult children living with their parents in The Villages.

Here comes Biden with our grandchildren’s credit card

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident was appalled to see President Biden show up in Florida ready to spend our grandchildren’s money to bolster his re-election chances.

Americans must stand up to Trump

A reader from Eustis, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that Americans must stand up to former President Trump, who deliberately lied about voter fraud.

Photos