Stop complaining about the noise!

To the Editor:

Let’s face it, The Villages is a very social community which is why most of us moved here. Lots to do, hundreds of activities going on in every corner of The Villages. Those of us living behind The Villages Polo Fields hear all the “noise” from there during play in polo season.

It’s part of the season and most of us have accepted that. Now pickleball noise is bothering residents living within the area of the pickleball courts.

People, where there is human activity, there will be some noise, usually happy noise. Football season at The Villages High School is a season for the students and the community, the highlight of the season. Anybody not able to deal with these joyous sounds should have chosen to live in less populated areas like farm country or rural space. Please try to enjoy the happy activity around you and drown out “noise” you find objectionable.

Ilona Tryon

Village Summerhill