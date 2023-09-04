Villager allowed to resume phone communication with woman after his arrest

A Villager who was arrested after turning down his hearing aid and trying to ignore a woman has been granted permission to resume phone contact with her.

Alfred Stern Himmelright, 71, who lives in the Allandale Villas in the Village of Duval, was arrested on Aug. 6 on a charge of domestic battery.

A woman who lives in the home said she and Himmelright were arguing when he “turned his hearing devices off and began to look around and ignore her,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The woman had “so much rage” she took Himmelright’s shoes off and threw them to another side of the room. She retrieved the shoes and returned them to Himmelright, but the argument resumed. She claimed Himmelright threw the shoes at her and hit her in the head.

As a result of his arrest, he was forbidden from having contact with the woman.

However, Himmelright went to court to seek permission to re-establish “peaceful” phone contact with the woman, while the case is pending. A judge on Aug. 25 in Sumter County Court, agreed to give Himmelright permission to have phone contact with the woman.