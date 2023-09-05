CDD 3 supervisors to decide who has authority in deed compliance cases

Community Development District 3 supervisors will decide who will have future authority in deed compliance cases.

The CDD 3 will hold a public hearing on the matter at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8 at Savannah Center.

Some community development district boards have opted to pay a hearing officer to preside over deed compliance cases. The boards that have moved in that direction have indicated they are happy to be rid of the responsibility of ruling in often-sensitive cases which have involved divisive issues including little white crosses and the sod vs. stone controversy at patio villas.

However, other boards have decided to retain the responsibility, believing their elected duties require them to listen to the concerns of the people before them, rather than turning it over to paid hearing officer, who is not invested in the community.

In 2021, the CDD 3 board dealt with a particularly painful case involving dead homeowners in the Village of Polo Ridge and squatters who moved into the abandoned home. Neighbors repeatedly attended CDD 3 board meetings to ensure that progress was being made at the property and that order was restored to their neighborhood.

