90.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, September 5, 2023
type here...

Morse Boulevard safety study town hall now set for Thursday evening

By Meta Minton

A much-anticipated discussion about safety on Morse Boulevard will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 at La Hacienda Recreation Center.

The Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors’ town hall meeting about Morse Boulevard was to be held on Aug. 30, but was delayed to the approach of Hurricane Idalia.

In August, CDD 1 supervisors got a first look at the long-awaited Kimley-Horn & Associates Inc. study aimed at separating golf carts and automobiles on the busy thoroughfare between County Road 466 and U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Too many times, there have been fatal or near-fatal collisions between golf carts and automobiles. The options for separating golf carts and automobiles could cost between $12 and $15 million. You can view the entire report at this link: Kimley Horn report

Frustrated by the Sumter County Commission’s perceived indifference to traffic problems on Morse Boulevard, CDD 1 supervisors ordered their own safety study, due in large part to an insistent group of red-shirted residents showing up at supervisors’ meetings and calling for action.

Kimley-Horn went to county officials and sought “comments” on the CDD 1 study prior to presenting its findings and recommendations to CDD 1 supervisors. In those comments, county officials expressed concerns which include inconsistencies and worrisome crossings of golf carts across sections of Morse Boulevard. CDD 1 supervisors interpreted those comments from the county as a premature dismissal of their study.

Sumter County owns Morse Boulevard so it is believed that action won’t take place without support from the county.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why bother to invoke fines?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager wonders why fines are imposed if they are only to be forgiven.

The Villages should have removed the junk cars

A Villager contends that The Villages should have removed junk cars from an out-of-compliance home on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Stop complaining about the noise!

A Village of Summerhill resident has heard the complaints about the noise about football games, pickleball and polo. She offers some advice. Read her Letter to the Editor.

It may be time to remove your hearing aid

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of the Southwood Villas contends it may be time for some Villagers to remove their hearing aides.

Problem of adult children in The Villages like chicken-or-egg riddle

A snowbird who is a loyal reader up north takes on the author of a previous Letter to the Editor complaining about adult children living with their parents in The Villages.

Photos