Purple Heart veteran to speak about famed Flying Fortress

SAR member Don Fraser will speak to his own SAR chapter about the 8th Army Air Force in Europe during World War II and some of the participants you might remember.

The book “Masters of the Air” was written about it, and a 2001 mini-series called “Band of Brothers” was based on the book. Fraser will speak at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Captiva Recreation Center. Visitors are welcome.

“Masters of the Air” concerns 11 men inside a bomber known as a Flying Fortress who battled throngs of German fighter planes. The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress dropped more bombs than any other US aircraft during the Second World War. A lot of these aircraft flew out of bases in England. The B-17 Flying Fortress was a four-engine, heavy bomber developed in the 1930s for the United States Army Air Corps (USAAC). It was fast and high-flying for a bomber of its era, and the B-17 was used primarily in the European Theater of Operations.

Fraser originally hails from New Jersey, but has lived in The Village of Collier since 2015. Soon after high school graduation, he enrolled in the Naval Academy, graduating in 1967. Fraser next found himself in Pensacola, Florida for flight training as a naval flight officer and was eventually designated a bombardier/navigator in the Grumman A-6 Intruder medium attack aircraft.

Initially assigned to Attack Squadron 196 at Whidbey Island, Washington, Fraser embarked on a Southeast Asian combat cruise aboard USS Ranger. His airplane was shot down over Laos in early 1970. He was rescued the next day. Other Navy assignments included returns to the Naval Academy as an instructor and later as administrative officer, catapult and arresting gear officer back aboard USS Ranger, flight instructor duty in Pensacola, leadership positions in Attack Squadron 115 in Japan, work at the Naval Military Personnel Command in Washington, DC, and finally duty as commanding officer of Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station in Pensacola. His military awards include the Legion of Merit, a Bronze Star with Combat V, the Purple Heart, three Meritorious Service medals, a meritorious action Air Medal, three strike flight Air Medals, and various campaign ribbons. He retired from the Navy as a captain in 1993.