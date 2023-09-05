Unlicensed Wildwood teen arrested in theft of vehicle and iPhone

An unlicensed Wildwood teen has been arrested in the theft of a vehicle and an iPhone.

The 15-year-old was found driving in the wrong direction at about 3:30 a.m. Aug. 26 on State Road 19, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department. During a traffic stop, the resident of the Cypress Commons apartments on Huey Street initially told a police officer she had a learner’s permit, which turned out to be false.

The officer was able to contact the teen’s mother, who said the girl suffers from bipolar disorder and depression. The mother indicated the teen had not been taking her medication.

The officer also learned the vehicle the teen was driving had been reported stolen in Webster. The vehicle owner’s iPhone was in the car.

The teen was arrested on charges of grand theft of an automobile, grand theft and no driver’s license.