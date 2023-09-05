87.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, September 5, 2023
type here...

Villager who was at Ground Zero to host 9-11 display at First Responders Rec Center

By Staff Report
Gary Kadow

A Villager who served at Ground Zero will host a display at First Responders Recreation Center in memory of the Sept. 11, 2001 attack.

The display, which includes pictures and an audio-visual presentation, will be available for viewing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10. Villager Gary Kadow will host the two-day display.

Kadow retired from federal service on Sept. 11, 1998 and was a volunteer serving as a government liaison officer with the National Red Cross Disaster Services Response Team in Washington D.C. on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. He was called to respond to The World Trade Center and was later sent by Gov. George Pataki to Ground Zero to assess the magnitude of the damage and determine the immediate needs of first responders. Kadow, an ordained Episcopal Hospital Chaplain, also volunteered his time to assist in providing communion, comfort, prayer and counseling to the first responders at the World Trade Center. For 10 days from the morning of Sept. 11 to Sept. 21, he worked eight hours a day for the American Red Cross in Albany, N.Y. and then traveled to The World Trade Center where he worked for an additional 10 hours as chaplain to the first responders at Ground Zero.

In 2002, he published, “Ten Days of Hell and Heroes, an eyewitness account of the first days after September 11th” and raised over a quarter-million dollars for the construction of the 9-11 Memorial and Museum in New York City.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why bother to invoke fines?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager wonders why fines are imposed if they are only to be forgiven.

The Villages should have removed the junk cars

A Villager contends that The Villages should have removed junk cars from an out-of-compliance home on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Stop complaining about the noise!

A Village of Summerhill resident has heard the complaints about the noise about football games, pickleball and polo. She offers some advice. Read her Letter to the Editor.

It may be time to remove your hearing aid

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of the Southwood Villas contends it may be time for some Villagers to remove their hearing aides.

Problem of adult children in The Villages like chicken-or-egg riddle

A snowbird who is a loyal reader up north takes on the author of a previous Letter to the Editor complaining about adult children living with their parents in The Villages.

Photos