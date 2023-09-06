120 mph speeder admits he was doing ‘dumb’ stuff to get arrested

A driver speeding at 120 miles per hour admitted he was doing “dumb” stuff in an attempt to get arrested.

Ryan Thomas Sills, 25, of Summerfield, was driving a silver Ford Mustang at about 9:30 p.m. Labor Day northbound on County Road 229 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noted that the vehicle was traveling “at a high rate of speed” in a 45 mph zone. As the deputy tried to catch up to the Mustang, he noted the vehicle was traveling at a speed of 120 mph, according to an arrest report. The Mustang entered the oncoming lane of traffic and ran a stop sign during the pursuit.

The vehicle eventually pulled over for the deputy, who had his lights and siren activated. The deputy immediately called for backup. A K-9 unit responded to the scene and the dog alerted on the Mustang, indicating the likely presence of drugs. A cylinder containing methamphetamine was found in the vehicle.

Sills was arrested on charges of reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

During a trip to the Sumter County Detention Center, the Fort Lauderdale native admitted he had been doing “dumb” stuff in an attempt to get arrested.

He was booked at the jail on $5,000 bond.