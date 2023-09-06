Driver with suspended license arrested after operating vehicle with faulty equipment

A driver with a suspended license was arrested after operating a vehicle with faulty equipment.

Dulce Maria Rosario Cumba, 61, of Wildwood, was driving a silver Kia Soul at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of U.S. 301 and County Road 466 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle’s taglights were not functioning.

During a traffic stop, the deputy found that Cumba has a suspended license.

She was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and issued a written warning for the equipment violation. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.