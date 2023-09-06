84.2 F
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Elderly drivers need mandatory testing

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The latest accident involving a 93-year-old woman, no one was injured but herself, follows an accident when a 89-year-old old woman hit two bicyclists and a 91-year-woman killed another driver.
It’s way overdue to have some type of testing for drivers over the age of 80, and I’m 80.
The state of Illinois requires all drivers over the age 0f 75 to renew their licenses and take a road test every four years, if between 81-86. This must be done every two years and if over 87, it must be done annually.
Does The Villages need a 92/94-year-old to complete the BINGO card? I hope no other Villager is injured because of politicians who are afraid of losing the senior vote. Legislation on this matter is way overdue.

Phil Berkowitz
Village of Tamarind Grove

 

