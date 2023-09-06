84.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Girl fight at McDonald’s leads to arrest of woman at Waffle House

By Staff Report
Laura Ashley Simms
Laura Ashley Simms

A girl fight at a McDonald’s restaurant in The Villages led to the arrest of a female suspect at a local Waffle House.

The altercation took place Aug. 27 at the fast-food restaurant at Buffalo Ridge Plaza.

A woman said she was picking up a co-worker when she and 34-year-old Laura Ashley Simms got into a “verbal altercation” inside the restaurant, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The woman went outside to her vehicle where Simms, who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds, pinned her against a car. 

Simms fled the scene, but was arrested the following day at the Waffle House restaurant in Wildwood. 

The New York native was taken into custody on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.

Simms had been arrested this past October on a charge of battery after a fight with her man friend at their home at the Lake Sumter Apartments on County Road 466 at Cherry Lake Road. However, she entered into to a pre-trial intervention program in which she agreed to enroll in a batterers intervention program in a bid to escape prosecution.

