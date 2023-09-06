Resurfacing on Historic Side of The Villages begins after delay from Hurricane Idalia

Resurfacing of a collection of roadways in Lady Lake, including the Historic Side of The Villages, resumed Tuesday after a weeklong delay due to Hurricane Idalia.

On Tuesday, town officials confirmed that Asphalt Paving Systems has begun milling and paving certain roadways in Lady Lake.

The project was originally scheduled to begin last week, but was delayed until after the Labor Day holiday due to Hurricane Idalia.

The work may cause minor delays and inconveniences for motorists. The town is advising residents to ensure that no vehicles, boats, trailers, debris, etc., are left in the roadway from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the day of the application.

The original estimate for completion was Monday, Sept. 4, but that has been pushed back a week as well.

To see if your road is one that is scheduled for resurfacing, check out the Street Resurfacing List through the town’s website. See the attached Asphalt Paving Systems, Inc. flyer for more detail on the work to be done.