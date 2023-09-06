Sumter elections chief’s complaint alleges woman committed voter fraud

A complaint filed by the Sumter County’s supervisor of elections alleges a Wildwood woman has committed voter fraud.

Stevie Taylor Elizabeth Baker, 33, was booked this past week at the Sumter County Detention Center on a warrant charging her with voter fraud. She is free on $5,000 bond.

Elections Supervisor William Keen filed a complaint with the state attorney’s office on Aug. 21 alleging that Baker filled out a voter registration application with his office on Aug. 16.

Baker is a convicted felon with a history of arrests dating back to 2010. She has faced numerous drug charges, including a 2015 arrest at was then the Motel 6 in Wildwood.

In 2018, nearly 65 percent of Flor­ida voters approved a constitutional amendment that auto­mat­ic­ally restored voting rights to most Floridians with past convictions who had completed the terms of their sentence.

However, Keen alleges that Baker still had unpaid fines in a criminal case at the time she applied for the restoration of her right to vote. In Florida, it has largely been left up to the ex-felons to determine whether they are eligible for restoration of their voting rights.

Baker’s arrest begs the question as to what punishment she could potentially face, if convicted.

A number of Villagers were charged with casting more than one ballot in the 2020 election, but all escaped with light sentences, which consisted primarily of civics classes. Villagers who were arrested were Joan Marie Halstead, Jay Richard Ketcik, Charles Franklin Barnes and John Rider.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has championed an effort to get tough on voter fraud, but a Villages-News.com reader pointed out in a Letter to the Editor earlier this year that in his press conferences on cracking down on voter fraud, DeSantis failed to mention the four Villagers arrested on voter fraud charges.