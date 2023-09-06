Victor “Herbert Seipke

Victor “Vic” Herbert Seipke

April 23, 1932 – August 20, 2023

Victor “Vic” Herbert Seipke at the age of 91, went home to Jesus peacefully on August 20, 2023, at Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages, Florida. Victor was born to Herbert and Esther (Suter) Seipke on April 23, 1932 in Detroit, Michigan. Vic will be remembered by his wife of nearly 66 years, Margaret (Toepler) Seipke, and his children, Steven (Cecelia) Seipke, and Kristen (Michael) Jacobson, and his brother Kenneth (Elena) Seipke. He was the proud Grandfather of Mariska (Richard) Dexter, and Jean-Luc (Georgia) Seipke, and Aidan Seipke, and Jonathan (Kaitlyn) Jacobson. He was also the very proud Great Grandfather of Luciano Dexter and Bennett Jacobson.

Vic, served as a Deacon and a leader in the Boys Brigade ministry at Grosse Pointe Baptist Church for many years. He was an inspiration to all who knew him and was loved and admired by many.

He enjoyed golf and going to the gym for over 75 years. When he was 16 years old he began weight training for football at Denby High School (Class of 1950). He quickly added muscle and decided to enter bodybuilding competitions. His titles include Mr. Michigan (1951), Junior Mr. America (1955), and Mr. America-Masters (1976). He was inducted in 1978 into the Michigan Amateur Sports Hall of Fame.

After graduating High School, he joined the Detroit Fire Department and retired after 27 years of service. Vic then worked for General Motors Design Division for 14 years. He was also a Navy Veteran during the Korean War. When Vic and Marge retired, they moved to the The Villages (Florida) and greatly enjoyed living there for 24 years. He will be remembered for years to come by those who had the opportunity to know him.

Vic will be laid to rest at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East in Clinton Twp, Michigan in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in his memory to Tunnel to Towers, https://t2t.org/.