Villager fighting to save little white cross to run for seat on board suing him

A Villager fighting to save his little white cross has filed paperwork indicating he will run for a seat on the board that is suing him.

Wayne Anderson of the Village of Tamarind Grove has pre-filed to run for Seat 1 on the Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors.

Anderson is being sued by the CDD 8 board over his refusal to remove a little white cross from his front yard. The CDD 8 board continues to insist the cross is a lawn ornament and therefore forbidden to be placed in his lawn.

Anderson has stubbornly refused to remove the little white cross and has waged a protracted legal battle against the CDD 8 board. All the while, thousands of dollars in fines has been piling up against Anderson.

The Wisconsin native insists that he is the target of selective enforcement. He was turned in by an anonymous complainer, who overlooked all of the white crosses in the neighboring lawns.

Kevin McGovern was appointed to Seat 1 in August. Prior to McGovern’s appointment, Seat 1 was held for many years by Village of Buttonwood resident Dennis Hayes, who died earlier this year.