80.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
type here...

Villager fighting to save little white cross to run for seat on board suing him

By Meta Minton

A Villager fighting to save his little white cross has filed paperwork indicating he will run for a seat on the board that is suing him.

Wayne Anderson of the Village of Tamarind Grove has pre-filed to run for Seat 1 on the Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors.

Anderson is being sued by the CDD 8 board over his refusal to remove a little white cross from his front yard. The CDD 8 board continues to insist the cross is a lawn ornament and therefore forbidden to be placed in his lawn.

Anderson has stubbornly refused to remove the little white cross and has waged a protracted legal battle against the CDD 8 board. All the while, thousands of dollars in fines has been piling up against Anderson.

The Wisconsin native insists that he is the target of selective enforcement. He was turned in by an anonymous complainer, who overlooked all of the white crosses in the neighboring lawns.

Kevin McGovern was appointed to Seat 1 in August. Prior to McGovern’s appointment, Seat 1 was held for many years by Village of Buttonwood resident Dennis Hayes, who died earlier this year.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Elderly drivers need mandatory testing

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident contends that recent accidents in The Villages prove that elderly drivers should face mandatory testing.

Political ambition has caused DeSantis to lose common sense

A Village of Buttonwood resident warns that political ambition has caused Gov. Ron DeSantis to lose common sense. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Why bother to invoke fines?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager wonders why fines are imposed if they are only to be forgiven.

The Villages should have removed the junk cars

A Villager contends that The Villages should have removed junk cars from an out-of-compliance home on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Stop complaining about the noise!

A Village of Summerhill resident has heard the complaints about the noise about football games, pickleball and polo. She offers some advice. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos