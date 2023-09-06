93.5 F
The Villages
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Wildwood magistrate approves new development near Lakeside Landings

By Marv Balousek

Bringing the project closer to construction, a site plan for a large-scale residential project on County Road 472 near Lakeside Landings was recommended for approval Tuesday at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board.

Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended that the City Commission approve the site plan for The Keys at Wildwood II, one of two residential projects by the same developers.

The project is planned on nearly 40 acres along CR 472 at County Road 117, east of U.S. 301.

This map shows the location of Keys II
This map shows the location of Keys II near Lakeside Landings.

It would include 302 cottages, townhouses and duplexes along with a 1,456-square-foot fitness center, a 636-square-foot pool house with pool area, a 1,456-square-foot clubhouse building, a 585-square-foot maintenance building, 587 parking spaces and small park areas.

Many of the 220 buildings would have two stories, according to the site plan.

The developer is Belleair Development and Mize Capital and the land is owned by Sundown Land of The Villages.

The Keys II is expected to add 100 students to Wildwood schools and a traffic analysis is expected by the end of the year.

In June, Blue Vista Capital Management, a Chicago investment firm, announced its acquisition of a related project, The Keys at Wildwood I, west of U.S. 301 near County Road 203, north of Oxford Assembly of God.

That project, which received planning and zoning approval last fall, would have 190 duplex, single-story rental units on 19 acres. It is the sixth build-to-rent community Blue Vista has acquired or developed since 2020.

 

