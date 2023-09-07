Catherine Nanette Sickafoose

Catherine Nanette (Nan) Green Sickafoose, 87, of The Villages, FL, passed away August 31, 2023, with her husband, Bill, by her side.

She was born on October 12, 1935, in Kalamazoo, MI to Catherine and Harold Green. Nan graduated from Riley High School in South Bend, IN. Nan and Bill were high school sweethearts, married for 66 years, and raised four children in New Haven, IN. Nan was her children’s biggest fan through sports and musical activities in their high school and college years. After retiring to The Villages, Nan enjoyed dancing with the “Back Row Girls” and golfing with her golfing gals. She continued to be a Hoosier at heart and loved to cheer on IU basketball.

In addition to Bill, survivors include her, son Mike Sickafoose (Kelly); daughters, Pam Meyer (Ron), Cathy Ford (Mark), Nancy Baker (Clandis), 10 grandchildren and 5 greatgrandchildren.

She is also survived by her sisters Sara Pozil, Barbara Beck and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers-in-law Paul Pozil, Robert Beck, and Robert Sickafoose.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. “In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation in memory of Nan to The American Heart Association at Ways to Give | Make a Donation