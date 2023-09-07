On September 1, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones, John Wisdom Harned III of 600 Hartford Lane, The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully. John was preceded in death by his father John Wisdom Harned Jnr and his mother Muriel Leonard. John is survived by his wife of 40 plus years Dr. Linda McLean Harned, and his two daughters (from his previous marriage to Diana Newhall Harned, deceased) Jacqueline Sackville West Harned and Jeannine Harned Smith (Marcus), his two granddaughters Juliette Wisdom Aaron Smith and Rosalynn Ray Forrester Smith, his half-sister Candy Deakmans and nephew John Wynn and niece, Lauren Gary.

John was born in Chicago, IL on June 14, 1933 and lived at the Chicago Lake Shore Club. He enjoyed spending time in Eagle Lake, Wisconsin as well as Hopkinsville, Kentucky. He graduated from Vanderbilt University with a Bachelors in Astronomy, which he utilized working for Lockheed and the first photo reconnaissance satellite program. He later developed his expertise in information technology by serving as an executive with Computer Sciences Corporation. During his 20 plus years with them he earned his Masters in Information Technology and pursued his Ph.D. from George Mason University.

John travelled extensively both professionally and personally, including most of Europe, several countries in the Middle East, as well as Asia. He loved his hobbies of model trains as well as flying Cessnas.

John and his wife Linda moved from Herndon, Virginia to Atlanta, Georgia in 2000 and built a home in Cumming, Georgia on the Chattahoochee River where they lived until 2019 before relocating to The Villages, Florida.

He loved serving at the Cathedral of St. Philip not only as an LCB, but also as a Thurifer and Acolyte. He undertook the complete rewriting of the Acolyte Customary.

A memorial service is scheduled for Monday, September 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers and in keeping with John’s love of teaching, donations may be made to the Cathedral of St. Philip for the attention of the Cathedral Scholars Fund.