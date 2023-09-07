Villager drops lawsuit against City Fire claiming she fell on dance floor

A Villager who sued a local restaurant earlier this year for allegedly falling on a dance floor has voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit.

Attorneys representing Melissa Braun-Ruzanka filed the notice of voluntary dismissal in Sumter County Court on Aug. 24.

Braun-Ruzanka, who lives in Village of St. Catherine, filed the lawsuit back in March of this year against City Fire at Brownwood, which is located at 2716 Brownwood Blvd.

Braun-Ruzanka had originally sought more than $50,000 in damages from the alleged incident, which took place in 2021.

According to the complaint, on August 28, 2021, Braun-Ruzanka was dancing on City Fire’s “makeshift dance floor,” when she allegedly fell due to “a foreign sticky substance on the dance floor.”

The slip caused Braun-Ruzanka to sustain “significant personal injuries,” according to the complaint. The document goes on to claim that the restaurant was “negligent” in failing to maintain the “makeshift dance floor.”

Last month, the case was reviewed by the Circuit Court of the Fifth Judicial Circuit for Sumter County, which found that a service of summons had not been issued to City Fire within 120 days of the initial filing of the complaint.

Braun and her attorney, Alberto Oliveri of Morgan & Morgan, were ordered by the court on Aug. 24 to serve City Fire with the document, or show with “good cause” why they had not.

They filed their notice to voluntarily dismiss the case on the same day.