86.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, September 7, 2023
type here...

Villager drops lawsuit against City Fire claiming she fell on dance floor

By Jeremiah Delgado

A Villager who sued a local restaurant earlier this year for allegedly falling on a dance floor has voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit.

Attorneys representing Melissa Braun-Ruzanka filed the notice of voluntary dismissal in Sumter County Court on Aug. 24.

Braun-Ruzanka, who lives in Village of St. Catherine, filed the lawsuit back in March of this year against City Fire at Brownwood, which is located at 2716 Brownwood Blvd.

Braun-Ruzanka had originally sought more than $50,000 in damages from the alleged incident, which took place in 2021.

According to the complaint, on August 28, 2021, Braun-Ruzanka was dancing on City Fire’s “makeshift dance floor,” when she allegedly fell due to “a foreign sticky substance on the dance floor.”

The slip caused Braun-Ruzanka to sustain “significant personal injuries,” according to the complaint. The document goes on to claim that the restaurant was “negligent” in failing to maintain the “makeshift dance floor.”

Last month, the case was reviewed by the Circuit Court of the Fifth Judicial Circuit for Sumter County, which found that a service of summons had not been issued to City Fire within 120 days of the initial filing of the complaint.

Braun and her attorney, Alberto Oliveri of Morgan & Morgan, were ordered by the court on Aug. 24 to serve City Fire with the document, or show with “good cause” why they had not.

They filed their notice to voluntarily dismiss the case on the same day.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We love the energy of Friday night football!

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she loves the energy coming from the new football stadium at The Villages High School at Middleton.

Issue a Silver Alert for Joe Biden!

A Village of Fenney resident contends its time to issue a Silver Alert for Joe Biden

There are other choices for transportation to Orlando airport

A Village of Monarch Grove resident wishes to correct the record with regard to transportation options for the Orlando airport. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Elderly drivers need mandatory testing

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident contends that recent accidents in The Villages prove that elderly drivers should face mandatory testing.

Political ambition has caused DeSantis to lose common sense

A Village of Buttonwood resident warns that political ambition has caused Gov. Ron DeSantis to lose common sense. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos