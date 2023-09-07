93.4 F
Villager who was at Ground Zero to host 9-11 display at First Responders Rec Center

By Staff Report
Gary Kadow

A Villager who served at Ground Zero will host a display at First Responders Recreation Center in memory of the Sept. 11, 2001 attack.

The display, which includes pictures and an audio-visual presentation, will be available for viewing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10. Villager Gary Kadow will host presentations every hour on the hour.

Kadow retired from federal service on Sept. 11, 1998 and was a volunteer serving as a government liaison officer with the National Red Cross Disaster Services Response Team in Washington D.C. on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.

unnamed

He was called to respond to The World Trade Center and was later sent by Gov. George Pataki to Ground Zero to assess the magnitude of the damage and determine the immediate needs of first responders. Kadow, an ordained Episcopal Hospital Chaplain, also volunteered his time to assist in providing communion, comfort, prayer and counseling to the first responders at the World Trade Center. For 10 days from the morning of Sept. 11 to Sept. 21, he worked eight hours a day for the American Red Cross in Albany, N.Y. and then traveled to The World Trade Center where he worked for an additional 10 hours as chaplain to the first responders at Ground Zero.

In 2002, he published, “Ten Days of Hell and Heroes, an eyewitness account of the first days after September 11th” and raised over a quarter-million dollars for the construction of the 9-11 Memorial and Museum in New York City.

