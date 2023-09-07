We love the energy of Friday night football!

To the Editor

As a homeowner in Monarch Grove, we think the energy and the noise are awesome! We were at The Villages High School football game Friday Sept. 1. We left the game shortly after half-time and arrived home and could hear the game announcer. We loved it. This was in no way a problem. The problem is all the complaining. It never stops. These people are known as complainers and will always find something to complain about.

We are members of the Buffalo Boosters Club and LOVE being exposed to all the positive energy at the new school.

Go Buffalo!!

Karen McKillips

Village of Monarch Grove