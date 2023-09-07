Wildwood man arrested after allegedly breaking phone of woman calling 911

A Wildwood man was arrested after allegedly breaking the phone of a woman trying to call 911.

Levi Christian Hurst, 26, is facing charges of battery, obstructing justice and criminal damage to property following his arrest at about 5 p.m. Wednesday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

Hurst had been arguing with the woman when he allegedly pushed her face against a wall. She tried to leave, but he grabbed her by the arm, leaving two bruises on her bicep and a small scratch on her wrist. When she tried to call 911, he broke her phone. The woman told deputies Hurst had recently broken another phone she had owned.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.