74 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, September 8, 2023
type here...

A little peace and quiet is not too much to ask

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Having been to The Villages and having already visited three times with the intent of purchasing I follow The Villages probably more than some that live there. I’m replying to a Letter to the Editor from a resident of the Village of Summerhill defending the noise of pickleball courts the noise from the new high school football games etc. as “joyous” sounds and those that don’t like it should have moved to a more rural space like farm country. I’m sorry but maybe it’s just me moving to a retirement community and seeking a little peace and quiet is not asking to much.

Brian Madigan
Future homeowner in The Villages

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We love the energy of Friday night football!

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she loves the energy coming from the new football stadium at The Villages High School at Middleton.

Issue a Silver Alert for Joe Biden!

A Village of Fenney resident contends its time to issue a Silver Alert for Joe Biden

There are other choices for transportation to Orlando airport

A Village of Monarch Grove resident wishes to correct the record with regard to transportation options for the Orlando airport. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Elderly drivers need mandatory testing

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident contends that recent accidents in The Villages prove that elderly drivers should face mandatory testing.

Political ambition has caused DeSantis to lose common sense

A Village of Buttonwood resident warns that political ambition has caused Gov. Ron DeSantis to lose common sense. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos