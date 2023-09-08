A little peace and quiet is not too much to ask

To the Editor:

Having been to The Villages and having already visited three times with the intent of purchasing I follow The Villages probably more than some that live there. I’m replying to a Letter to the Editor from a resident of the Village of Summerhill defending the noise of pickleball courts the noise from the new high school football games etc. as “joyous” sounds and those that don’t like it should have moved to a more rural space like farm country. I’m sorry but maybe it’s just me moving to a retirement community and seeking a little peace and quiet is not asking to much.

Brian Madigan

Future homeowner in The Villages